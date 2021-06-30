So Much Cuteness When A Dog Befriends A Baby Deer

Ummm you kind of can’t deal with this kind of cuteness! Nashville musician Pat Pollifrone shared on social media that his dog Zoey befriended a baby deer that had shown up in his yard. “Found this little sweetheart yesterday in the yard, so we took her into the woods. Came out this morning, and she was laying in the driveway,” he wrote alongside a photo of the animal at the time. “So I guess we have a deer now.”
Later that same day, he shared a video of the deer — sweetly named Bambi —and said she had several health issues that seemed to be getting better. “She has been drinking goat milk and walking around the yard today, and the infection in her eye is looking a lot better after pulling the ticks and applying Neosporin.” But it’s how Zoey was interacting with Bambi that has the Internet exploding with cuteness. Zoey is cuddling on Bambi and licking her…A couple of days later, they shared they may have found a home at a goat farm for Bambi.