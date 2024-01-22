Snoop Dogg Turns Down ‘Only Fans’ Offer

Source: YouTube

Snoop Dogg dropped a fun nugget on actor Slink Johnson’s podcast, saying OnlyFans told him he could make “$100 million” on their platform. They told him “All you gotta do is pull that thang out.” You KNOW what that means.

But Snoop has been married for 27 years, and said his wife would never allow it. “I’m like, ‘I got a Black wife… Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money,’” he said.

Smart man!