Snoop Dogg Says His Joint-Rolling Skills Made Him A Master Sushi Chef

Snoop has a new cookbook, “From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen”, and not only do you get tons of recipes, but you get backstory.

And yes, Martha Stewart was a big influence.

Snoop and Martha became besties when Snoop was first a guest on Stewart’s show in 2008, and now they collaborate on VH1’s Emmy-nominated show “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” which just wrapped its second season. Knowing what you know about Snoop, “From Crook to Cook” is a surprisingly wholesome read. You’ll find healthy, balanced meal ideas like chicken with roasted vegetables and Caesar salad.

Some fun facts we learn about Snoop:

He’s gone from McDrab to McFab.

Snoop worked at McDonald’s as a teen and could crack an eggshell with one hand. Impressive.

He’s no longer sippin’ on his OG cocktail.

He’s venturing off from his signature gin and juice because Martha has opened his eyes to a whole new world of cocktails.

He really loves leafy greens.

No, not those leafy greens. “I don’t just be smokin’ green, I drink my greens, too,” Snoop writes for his recipe for “Tha Smoovie,” a blend packed with fresh spinach, orange, banana, coconut water and optional additions, such as kale and protein powder. He’s also a fan of Caesar salads, plus a nice veggie side with a salmon dinner.

He’s particular about his ranch dressing…

“Hidden Valley is the way to go . . . Their ranch is real cool and smooth — a lil something like yours truly.”

He’s got Pop Tarts on hand at all times for his grandkids…

He’s a 46-year-old proud grandpaw to two grandpups, and keeps chocolate-fudge Pop Tarts on the ready.

His joint-rolling skills come in handy in the kitchen.

Rolling sushi is a lot like rolling joints…it’s mainly a palm versus finger technique. And he learned from one of the best in 2015. Japanese chef Masaharu Morimoto taught Snoop how to make a hand roll and he hadn’t even EATEN sushi at that point.

