Snoop Dogg arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" at the Writers Guild Theater on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

After video surfaced of a dog being dumped by its owner on the street, Snoop Dogg has offered the pup a new home.

The pup, which was named Snoop by the shelter, said that it’s only right that he be the new owner of the Staffordshire Bull Terrier with his namesake.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Snoop said. “There is always room for another dog in Casa de Snoop. If he really needed a home then he has one with us.”