Snoop Dogg Is Launching A Line Of Hot Dogs

Six years after saying he “ain’t never eating a m*****f****** hot dog” again, Snoop Dogg is launching his own brand of frankfurters called “Snoop Doggs.” Paperwork was filed at the federal trademark office to register the term “Snoop Doggs,” saying he plans to use it to sell hot dogs and other types of sausage.
So this is why it’s surprising…back in 2016, Snoop watched a step-by-step process of how hot dogs are made and tried to guess what he was watching on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”. He didn’t like what he saw and said (in his own special way) that he’d never eat one again.