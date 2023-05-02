Snoop Dogg Is Bidding Against Ryan Reynolds To Buy A Hockey Team

Source: YouTube

Snoop Dogg has joined an ownership group bidding on the Ottawa Senators hockey team…but he’s got some stiff competition against Ryan Reynolds’ group. Reynolds and company are offering $1 billion and their own musician, The Weeknd. They are also riding the high of helping the Wrexham soccer club they own to win their season championship and earn their first promotion in 15 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Snoop’s proposed partner is film producer Neko Sparks, and they aren’t intimidated by the competition. Should the Senators pick Snoop’s offer, Snoop would attend several games in the nation’s capital and would also join the TSN team to provide analysis and commentary throughout various games in the 2023-24 season. We all know how entertaining Snoop is at commentating things so that might be pretty magical.

Both Snoop and Sparks want to help hockey grow within different communities and minority groups. He already sponsors youth football in his hometown and loves taking part in basketball, boxing, wrestling, and video gaming events.