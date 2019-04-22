Snoop Dogg Hilariously Narrates Make-Up Routine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Recording artist Snoop Dogg speaks onstage during day one of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2015 at Pier 70 on September 21, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Snoop Dogg just narrated NikkiTutorials latest make-up demonstration on youtube and it proves that Snoop Dogg can do anything and do it well.

There was a time when Snoop Dogg was known primarily for his contributions to hip hop and it’s renaissance in the 90’s. However, that time is long gone. He has thrust himself into the every day conversation. From his co-hosting stints with Martha Stewart to his guest appearances in the broadcast booth; Tha Dogfather is no longer JUST a rapper.

This latest effort by Snoop could be his best yet. He narrated a make-up routine for Youtube star NikkiTutorials.

I want nothing more in my life right now than for Snoop to narrate my life.

