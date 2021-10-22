      Weather Alert

Snoop Dogg Gives Super Bowl Halftime Show Update

Oct 22, 2021 @ 9:04am

Snoop Dogg talked to Entertainment Tonight about being a part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. He said that he and his fellow headliners are still early in the planning process, but fans can expect the show to be top tier.

“Me, Dr. Dre, Eminem, had a light discussion about what we trying to do,” “It’s about to go full speed ahead.” He continued, “But I tell you, this it’s gonna be one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows that you ever witnessed. Dr. Dre is on it, he’s putting his time together with the specifics and the dynamics of what we’re doing.”

And yes, he’s hooking up bestie Martha Stewart with VIP access to the show, saying she’s a big fan of Eminem.

