Snoop Dogg Flubs Names Announcing Golden Globe Nominees

Snoop Dogg was asked to announced the 2022 Golden Globes nominations on Monday morning, and he hilariously had some flubs.
Like…he messed up Ben Affleck’s name. “Been Aff-fleck,” for best supporting actor in a motion picture.
Congrats to Ben Affleck(or how to Snoop Dogg like to call him “Been Afflack”) for his Golden Globe nomination. pic.twitter.com/dlLGXDiZhq
— bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) December 13, 2021
A moment of silence for the way Snoop Dogg pronounced Denis’ name😭😂#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/P5TpioFJnE
— Sarine (@SarineBez) December 13, 2021
As for nominees, shows like Ted Lasso, Squid Game, Succession and Hacks received a handful of nominations including Best Television Series. In addition, movies Don’t Look Up and King Richard were honored with Best Motion Picture nods.
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up *(She is the only actor born in the ´90s to achieve five Golden Globe nominations.)
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
There were notable snubs too. Only Murders in the Building standout Selena Gomez and grand dame Meryl Streep received little to no love on nominations day.