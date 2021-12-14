      Weather Alert

Snoop Dogg Flubs Names Announcing Golden Globe Nominees

Dec 14, 2021 @ 6:49am

Snoop Dogg was asked to announced the 2022 Golden Globes nominations on Monday morning, and he hilariously had some flubs.

Like…he messed up Ben Affleck’s name. “Been Aff-fleck,” for best supporting actor in a motion picture.

As for nominees, shows like Ted LassoSquid GameSuccession and Hacks received a handful of nominations including Best Television Series. In addition, movies Don’t Look Up and King Richard were honored with Best Motion Picture nods.

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up *(She is the only actor born in the ´90s to achieve five Golden Globe nominations.)
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

There were notable snubs too.  Only Murders in the Building standout Selena Gomez and grand dame Meryl Streep received little to no love on nominations day.

Snub: Adam Driver While Lady Gaga earned a Best Actress nomination for her stint as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, her co-stars—including Adam (Maurizio Gucci) and Jared Leto (Paolo Gucci)—didn’t make the cut.
Snub: Jennifer Hudson After channeling Aretha Franklin in the critically acclaimed biopic, many thought the double threat deserved a nomination thanks to her acting and singing skills.
Snub: Selena Gomez While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association proved to be fans of Only Murders in the Building—stars Steve Martin and Martin Short are up for Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy nominations, Selena was left without any love.
Snub: Meryl Streep Although Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio each received acting nominations for their roles in Don’t Look Up, Meryl was left off the list.

 

