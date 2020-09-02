Snoop Dogg Finally Has His Own Gin

      Breaking News
Sep 2, 2020 @ 8:00am
INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rappers Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube perform onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Snoop Dogg is coming out with his own gin more than 25-years after releasing his hit “Gin and Juice.”

 

 

INDOGGO Gin is crafted with a “laid-back California style”, and is billed as “the ultimate remix of seven premium botanicals infused with all-natural strawberry flavor.”

INDOGGO will be available in his native California later this month and the rest of the country in 2021.

 

