Snoop Dogg Finally Has His Own Gin
INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rappers Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube perform onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
Snoop Dogg is coming out with his own gin more than 25-years after releasing his hit “Gin and Juice.”
INDOGGO Gin is crafted with a “laid-back California style”, and is billed as “the ultimate remix of seven premium botanicals infused with all-natural strawberry flavor.”
INDOGGO will be available in his native California later this month and the rest of the country in 2021.
MORE HERE