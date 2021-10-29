Snoop Dogg Ended His Long Feud With Eminem

Snoop Dogg talked in a recent interview about how he apologized to Em:
“Man I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was suppose to trigger that in him,” Snoop said, referring to when he said last year that he didn’t think Eminem, 49, was a top 10 rapper of all time. “We brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other,”
Probably best since Snoop and Eminem are joining Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show ! He admitted to Eminem that he was wrong for making such a comment. “I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him, and I let him know and I’m just bettering myself. I make mistakes,” “I ain’t perfect, I’m Snoop Dogg.”