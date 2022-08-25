Snoop Dogg Announces Animated Educational Kids Show

Snoop Dogg is getting into the animated educational show game with a new show for kids called Doggyland, airing on YouTube and YouTube Kids. He talked about who is the target audience in a preview video. “I say preschoolers, toddlers … and eventually kids of all ages because it’s so influential, it’s so educational and it’s so fundamentally smart the way we put it together with song, dance and education.” He continued, “You can just be you and be accepted in ‘Doggyland,’ and what’s what these characters represent — diversity, so kids can learn to love each other from the beginning, because hate is what’s taught. Love is what’s in their heart.”

Presenting 2 u my new kids show @doggyland_kids 💙

Where they can sing, dance n learn.

Out now on Youtube & YouTube Kids! #DoggylandKids pic.twitter.com/uLVAvrfLaP — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 23, 2022

The show’s official synopsis reads: “The show is centered on a group of puppies led by an adult mentor named Bow Wizzle. Every dog is different in color and shape to help promote diversity and inclusion.” Oh…and you probably need merch to go with the show…so introducing a cereal called Snoop Loopz.