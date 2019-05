NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Television personalities Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi (L) and Jenni 'JWoww' Farley attend MTV's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" New York premiere party at PHD at the Dream Downtown on April 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV)

The next generation of Jersey Shore is growing.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jionni LaValle are proud parents to a baby boy.

The child’s name is Angelo James LaValle. The baby arrived on Thursday morning.

Snooki and Jionni are already parents to a 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.