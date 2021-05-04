‘SNL’ Reveals Final Guests of the Season: Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Rodrigo, Anya Taylor-Joy, & Lil Nas X
Season 46 of ‘Saturday Night Live’ is getting ready to come to a close, but before they bust out some major celebs to both host and be the musical guest!
‘SNL’ announced the final two shows of the season coming up on May 15th and May 22nd will feature Keegan-Michael Key and Anya Taylor-Joy as the hosts with Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X joining as the musical guests!
Lil Nas X will be dropping a new song which we announced when he retweeted SNL.
And of course, Olivia is stoked.