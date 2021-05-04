      Weather Alert

‘SNL’ Reveals Final Guests of the Season: Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Rodrigo, Anya Taylor-Joy, & Lil Nas X

May 4, 2021 @ 6:43am

Season 46 of ‘Saturday Night Live’ is getting ready to come to a close, but before they bust out some major celebs to both host and be the musical guest!

‘SNL’ announced the final two shows of the season coming up on May 15th and May 22nd will feature Keegan-Michael Key and Anya Taylor-Joy as the hosts with Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X joining as the musical guests!

Lil Nas X will be dropping a new song which we announced when he retweeted SNL.

And of course, Olivia is stoked.

 

TAGS
anya taylor-joy Keegan-Michael Key lil nas x Olivia Rodrigo Saturday Night Live season 46 SNL
POPULAR POSTS
Baby Yoda Cheesy Tots Are Here
Derby Drink Of The Day - $1000 Cherries And Cream Julep
There Is Now A Hershey's S'mores Variety Pack
Derby Drink of the Day - Thurby Old Forester Old Fashioned
Operation GOTV: Spectrum News 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE