Snacks Is The Feel Good Story Of The Year
Team manager, “Snacks,” has won our hearts.
Thomas Lee has hung around the Jackson State basketball program since he was 6 years old. He used to come by the locker room before games and drop off Skittles and other munchies. That earned him the nickname “Snacks” from the players who didn’t know his name.
Well, with the team up big with 2 mins, Thomas “Snacks” Lee, the student manager checks into his first college game… puts up and misses three three-pointers. But then with 38 seconds left, drained a 3 pointer from deep!