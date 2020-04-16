      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Snack Chat with Cookie Monster

Apr 16, 2020 @ 9:52am

If you need two minutes of alone time, Sesame Street has got your back with a new web series called “Snack Chat” hosted by Cookie Monster.

It’s part of their Caring For Each Other campaign to provide free digital content to entertain and educate little ones during periods of extended quarantine at home.  New episodes set to be uploaded each Tuesday.

Cookie Monster reminds kiddos to carefully wash their hands before digging into snacks at the beginning of each clip, a sanitizing step all the more important in the fight against COVID-19. Perfect! And now I need a cookie.

TAGS
Cookie Monster free digital content sesame street Snack Chat web series
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE