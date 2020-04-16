Snack Chat with Cookie Monster
If you need two minutes of alone time, Sesame Street has got your back with a new web series called “Snack Chat” hosted by Cookie Monster.
It’s part of their Caring For Each Other campaign to provide free digital content to entertain and educate little ones during periods of extended quarantine at home. New episodes set to be uploaded each Tuesday.
Cookie Monster reminds kiddos to carefully wash their hands before digging into snacks at the beginning of each clip, a sanitizing step all the more important in the fight against COVID-19. Perfect! And now I need a cookie.