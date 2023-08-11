Smashburger Tacos Are Trending
And they look DELISH.
Videos showing people making their own versions of smashburger tacos have racked up over 451 million views! Toppings vary but it looks like you can’t really go wrong!
@chilesandsmoke Smashburger Tacos are hitting the streets. Grab some tortillas and let’s GO! I’ve been working on this process for a bit and realized that smashing the meat with the flour tortilla directly on the griddle is very effective, and saves a few steps of preparation. The full walkthrough is in my bio. These cook quickly, and with a tortilla instead of the buns you can crush more meat + toppings. #smashburgertacos #smashburgers #streettacos ♬ original sound – chilesandsmoke
Here’s one recipe:
-
Combine mayo, ketchup, mustard, relish, and hot sauce in a small bowl; set sauce aside.
-
Heat a griddle over medium-high heat.
-
Divide beef into 4 loose portions and place them in mounds on the hot griddle. Season evenly with salt and pepper and cook for 2 minutes. Place a tortilla on top of each beef portion and press down to flatten the beef into the shape and size of the tortilla.
-
Cook until tortilla is golden-brown, 2 to 3 more minutes. Flip each patty over and top with cheese. When cheese has melted and the tortilla has lightly browned, top with lettuce and onions. Drizzle with sauce, remove from the griddle and fold in half like a taco. Serve immediately.
Have you made one?