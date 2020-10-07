“Slinky” – The Movie

What? Yep…they are making a movie about Slinky — the popular springy children’s toy. “Slinky,” will be based on the true story behind the inception of the playroom staple.
Though the Slinky was created by Richard James, the film will center on his wife Betty James, who took over the struggling business after her husband left her with their six children and a nearly bankrupt company. In an era dominated by male CEOs, Betty James held her own and helped turn the Slinky into a must-have item for kids.