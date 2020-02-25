Slices Of Mayonnaise Are A Thing…
These slices of mayonnaise now exist and they have made me question things.
This invention was announced last week by a Japanese company called Bourbon Co., Ltd.. These mayo slices are similar to the slices of ketchup that went viral a few years back, which we also did not need.
These mayo slivers look eerily similar to individually wrapped cheese slices but they apparently taste like mayo. They’re designed to fit on your slices of bread and to take away the need for a spread, so that’s kind of helpful.
If you want to get your hands on some of these, you’ll have to travel to Japan where they’re going to be sold next month for about $1.80 for a four-sheet pack, or you’ll have to wait for them to hit the states.