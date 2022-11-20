Skittles Addresses Fans Throwing Candy At Harry Styles

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

It wasn’t very “treat people with kindness” of some Harry Styles fans to throw Skittles at him on stage over the weekend.

In the video below, you’ll see Harry getting hit in the eye with one and having to stop performing for a bit — never losing composure though!

Skittles made a point to remind their fans and Harry’s to “protect the rainbow” in a new campaign…

Didn’t think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles. — SKITTLES (@Skittles) November 15, 2022

PSA: Protect your eyes from Skittles (by eating them, not throwing them) pic.twitter.com/1qy1bOYeSt — SKITTLES (@Skittles) November 19, 2022

