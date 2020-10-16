Six Halloween Movies For Scaredy-Cats
If gruesome gore isn’t your thing, these movies will still provide some Halloween fun!
- The Addams Family – Their bizarre antics are fun for the whole family!
- It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown – The iconic ‘Charlie Brown’ characters navigate the holiday in their particularly charming ways.
- Hocus Pocus – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy star as witches in what has become a Halloween cult classic.
- Practical Magic – Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play the roles of two witchy sisters on their quest for love.
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show – This campy cult classic has played in theaters for years and can most likely be found on television at this time.
- Young Frankenstein – Gene Wilder helps put a comedic twist on a classic horror film
Did we miss any? Let us know and Happy Halloween!