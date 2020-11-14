      Weather Alert

Singer Jeremih In ICU With COVID-19

Nov 14, 2020 @ 6:18pm
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Jeremih poses backstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

According to TMZ, Singer Jeremih is fighting for his life, battling COVID-19 — he’s currently hospitalized in the ICU and the prognosis is bleak.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the R&B singer is being treated at a hospital for COVID-19. It’s unclear how long he’s been admitted, or how long he’s had the virus, but he is not doing well.

Chance the Rapper is asking for prayers for his friend

