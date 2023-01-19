99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Singer From Plain White T’s Creates Special Moment For Young Cancer Patient

January 19, 2023 6:35AM EST
Tom Higgenson, singer for the Plain White T’s, created a special moment surprising a young cancer patient named Delilah.  Delilah has been battling cancer for over 4 years and the thing that gets her through is listening to “Hey There Delilah” EVERY DAY.

Her dad got Tom to make a video that he could show Delilah, but then he WALKS IN THE HOSPITAL ROOM!  The family ends up joining in and it was pretty magical for all!

