Since We Can’t Go To The Kentucky State Fair…Let’s Make Our Own Fair Food

Aug 20, 2020 @ 9:38am

Since the pandemic has closed the Kentucky State Fair to guests this year and only exhibitors are allowed, where the heck are we going to get our favorite fair food?  And can we give a shout out to 89-year-old Frances Nell Blanc from Meade County?  She has three hundred and eighty-five culinary prize ribbons in her 70-year winning streak…BUSTED BY THE PANDEMIC!  She’s not competing this year and that is tragic.

 

Here are some more crazy fair dishes!

