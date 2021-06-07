Simone Biles Wins Historic Seventh National Title

Simone Biles is the real GOAT. Yesterday Simone her SEVENTH national title. She is the the first woman EVER to win 7 U.S. all around titles.
Four-time Olympic champion @Simone_Biles has made history – again!
She became the first woman to win seven U.S. all-around titles tonight at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Ft. Worth.
Read more 👇 https://t.co/HbZ7n2YGcq
— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) June 7, 2021
In fact, she almost made it look easy with her soaring routine. Go Simone Go!
Every time she’s competed, she’s won.
Seven-time U.S. all-around champion @Simone_Biles. #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/GDX82wWHzo
— Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 7, 2021
