Simone Biles Wins Historic Seventh National Title

Jun 7, 2021 @ 7:11am

Simone Biles is the real GOAT. Yesterday Simone her SEVENTH national title. She is the the first woman EVER to win 7 U.S. all around titles.

In fact, she almost made it look easy with her soaring routine. Go Simone Go!

 

