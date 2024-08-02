Simone Biles Wins Gold In Women’s All Around And Suni Lee Claims Bronze

Source: YouTube

When Simone Biles won her sixth gold medal yesterday, she did it in front of an audience that included Kendall Jenner, Martha Stewart, Steph Curry, Devin Booker, Tony Hawk, and Seth Rogen! And…of course millions watching around the world! After a vulnerable 2020 in Tokyo, it was a triumphant moment for Biles in Paris!

Simone is the first American gymnast to win it more than once, and the first ever to win two of them non-consecutively. Her last gold in the all-around came in 2016. She now has nine Olympic medals, six of them gold. They aren’t done yet! She and Lee will next compete in individual apparatus finals with Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey in the coming days.