Simone Biles WILL Compete At The Olympics

Aug 2, 2021 @ 6:12am

According to a Tweet from USA Gymnastics, Simone Biles will compete at the Olympics!

She and Suni Lee will compete in the balance beam final.

Simone Biles had pulled herself out of competition earlier, citing mental health concerns.

 

This is great news! Good luck, Simone and Team USA!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
