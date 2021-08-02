According to a Tweet from USA Gymnastics, Simone Biles will compete at the Olympics!
We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!
— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021
She and Suni Lee will compete in the balance beam final.
Simone Biles had pulled herself out of competition earlier, citing mental health concerns.
This is great news! Good luck, Simone and Team USA!