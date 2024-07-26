Simone Biles To Show Off New Move In Paris
July 26, 2024 4:17PM EDT
Simone Biles will be showing us something new in Paris, submitting an original skill for the uneven bars.
The move is described as a ‘clear hip circle forward with 1.5 turns to handstand’. It carries a difficulty value of ‘E’, worth 0.5 points.
If she successfully completes the move in Paris, it will become the sixth gymnastics skill named after Biles. (WOW)
Simone Biles will enter the Olympics as a 37-time Olympic and world championship medalist.
You can see her in Louisville at the Gold Over America Tour coming to the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday, October 30th!
More about: