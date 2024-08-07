99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Simone Biles Talks Medals and Motherhood

August 7, 2024 7:06AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Is Simone Biles done competing after this Olympic experience?  She’s now the most decorated US women’s gymnast of all time, but the next Olympics is on home turf!  She told Hoda Kotb, “never say never” to the question on if she will compete next time and that she’s “going to relax and see where life takes me.”

She definitely wants a family with husband Jonathan Owens, who was able to skip on training with his Chicago Bears to have his first Olympic experience cheering on his champion wife! As for Biles immediate plans, she’ll be on the Gold Over America Tour, stopping by the KFC Yum Center October 30th.

More about:
compete
Family
Olympics
Simone Biles
Today Show

POPULAR POSTS

1

Dua Lipa Sparks Pregnancy Rumors As She Flashes Baby Bump In New Ad
2

Back To School Dates
3

UofL's First Track and Field Athlete Headed to the Olympics
4

Tyler Childers Joins Olivia Rodrigo Onstage In Lexington
5

Should This Taylor Swift Song Be Allowed At Weddings?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE