Simone Biles Pulls Out Of Team USA Gymnastics Finals

Simone Biles has just withdrawn from team finals competition due to a medical issue leaving the floor with her trainer. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions. It’s not clear whether the medical issue is mental or otherwise, but hoping she is back soon!
Official statement: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."
Thinking of you, Simone! pic.twitter.com/QA1GYHwWTv
— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 27, 2021
On Sunday she competed with her team in the qualifying rounds and while they finished behind Russia, the team is still very much in contention to win the gold medal during the team finals on Tuesday.
Biles said on Instagram on Sunday that she feels a lot of pressure in these Olympics. This timelapse of her in action was captured:
I shot this today. pic.twitter.com/bYE8rX3W5C
— Bryan Keane OLY (@tribryan) July 25, 2021
