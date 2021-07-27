      Weather Alert

Simone Biles Pulls Out Of Team USA Gymnastics Finals

Jul 27, 2021 @ 8:34am

Simone Biles has just withdrawn from team finals competition due to a medical issue leaving the floor with her trainer. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.  It’s not clear whether the medical issue is mental or otherwise, but hoping she is back soon!

On Sunday she competed with her team in the qualifying rounds and while they finished behind Russia, the team is still very much in contention to win the gold medal during the team finals on Tuesday.

Biles said on Instagram on Sunday that she feels a lot of pressure in these Olympics. This timelapse of her in action was captured:

Finals gymnastics medical issue Simone Biles tokyo olympics
