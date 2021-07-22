Simone Biles Gets Her Own G.O.A.T. Emoji

Twitter launched a new GOAT (aka “greatest of all time”) emoji specifically for 24-year-old gymnast Simone Biles on Wednesday. It’s a tiny goat is wearing a red leotard with a gold medal around its neck. Not difficult to figure out why!
She will be must-see TV in every event she competes in. Those events are likely to be:
If Biles medals in four more events, she’s the most decorated gymnast in Olympic history.
👋 from the #TokyoOlympics! It's #SimoneBiles pic.twitter.com/Jx134PIxLT
— Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 22, 2021
