Simone Biles Gets Her Own G.O.A.T. Emoji

Jul 22, 2021 @ 7:57am

Twitter launched a new GOAT (aka “greatest of all time”) emoji specifically for 24-year-old gymnast Simone Biles on Wednesday. It’s a tiny goat is wearing a red leotard with a gold medal around its neck. Not difficult to figure out why!

She will be must-see TV in every event she competes in. Those events are likely to be:

  • Team competition
  • Individual all-around
  • Vault
  • Floor exercise
  • Balance beam

If Biles medals in four more events, she’s the most decorated gymnast in Olympic history.

