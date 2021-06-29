      Weather Alert

Simon Cowell Thinks He Can Reunite One Direction

Jun 29, 2021 @ 6:05am

Currently living for boy band reunions, so count us fully on board! Simon Cowell thinks he has what it takes to get One Direction members to get the band back together.

He recently said, “I think it will happen. If they got together, whether it’s making records again or touring, it would be the most amazing thing.”

He then added, “If I could get into a room with them and just say, “You know what, whether it’s six months or something, I think you’d have such a great time” – maybe I could persuade them.”

TAGS
Harry Styles Liam Payne One Direction SImon Cowell Zayn Malik
