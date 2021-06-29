Simon Cowell Thinks He Can Reunite One Direction

Currently living for boy band reunions, so count us fully on board! Simon Cowell thinks he has what it takes to get One Direction members to get the band back together.
He recently said, “I think it will happen. If they got together, whether it’s making records again or touring, it would be the most amazing thing.”
Yes please! #SimonCowell plans to reunite #OneDirectionhttps://t.co/afuCtf4MxA
— OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) June 27, 2021
He then added, “If I could get into a room with them and just say, “You know what, whether it’s six months or something, I think you’d have such a great time” – maybe I could persuade them.”