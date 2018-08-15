Simon Cowell Teases Possible One Direction Reunion

One Direction members, from left, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson perform on NBC's "Today" show on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Simon Cowell basically discovered One Direction on the British version of X Factor so he would know if there is a reunion in the works.

Rumors of a One Direction reunion have been circling ever since the group split in 2016. No big surprise here, but Simon Cowell thinks that it’s not only a possibility that they’ll get back together, but a certainty!

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Simon had this to say regarding a One D reunion:

I just think the legacy is too big not to go back to at one point. Plus they have enough songs. I didn’t realize how many hits they’ve had. When they do get back together it will be a huge event. But look, they’re all doing their own thing and they’re all being successful. But I have a feeling it will happen. I really do. I’d love it to happen.

Notice how in the first sentence he said “WHEN they do get back together”. WHEN! It makes you wonder if that accidentally slipped and he knows something we don’t, or if he’s just wishful thinking like the rest of us. Time will tell.