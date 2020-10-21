Simon Cowell Plans Another Music Competition Series
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Simon Cowell attends "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
CBS is in advanced discussions with Simon Cowell, directors Ron Howard and Brian Grazer to produce the next big music competition series.
The show will be called “50 States to Stardom” and will mix a music competition with a unique documentary format in order to discover America’s next greatest talent. The docuseries will profile all 50 states in the U.S. and narrow down one talented musician from each one. The process will culminate in a showcase competition ending in the determination of the most talented musician in the country.
There will be a panel of carefully selected judges, but America will also have the chance to vote for who they think should be America’s next star. The docuseries will capture each contestant’s journey — both in the competition and outside of it — for a show that is both cinematic and realistic.
MORE HERE