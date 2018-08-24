Simon Cowell And Jennifer Garner Get A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Former ‘American Idols’ came out to support Simon Cowell as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Not only did he renew his multi-year deal with NBC as a judge on the hit series “America’s Got Talent,” he was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ex-girlfriend and “Extra” reporter Terri Seymour spoke with Simon, who was surrounded by his loved ones, including girlfriend Lauren and their son Eric as well as Kelly Clarkson, the first “American Idol” winner, his current “AGT” judges, plus many more from his illustrious career. See the entire ceremony HERE.

Jennifer Garner also received her star this week…her kids were there to support her.

Steve Carell, Judy Greer and Bryan Cranston all spoke.

Ben Affleck was noticeably absent, and now we know why after footage of Jen driving Ben to rehab surfaced this week.