      Weather Alert

Silk Sonic Gets Vegas Residency

Jan 20, 2022 @ 8:21am

Silk Sonic had one of 2021’s most beloved albums with An Evening With Silk Sonic, but they didn’t really get to tour behind it.  Now, though, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have a run of shows lined up, as they’ve announced a Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live. Currently, the residency consists of 13 shows between February and April.

TAGS
anderson paak Bruno Mars Dolby Live Las Vegas Residency silk sonic
POPULAR POSTS
Priyanka Chopra Addresses Breakup Rumors
Megan Fox's Engagement Ring Has An Aggressive Feature
Britney Spears Responds To Her Sister's Interview..."Everything Was Always Given To Her"
You Laugh You Lose: His Name Is Steve
"Bachelorette" Alum Clint Arlis Gone At 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On