Silk Sonic Gets Vegas Residency

Silk Sonic had one of 2021’s most beloved albums with An Evening With Silk Sonic, but they didn’t really get to tour behind it. Now, though, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have a run of shows lined up, as they’ve announced a Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live. Currently, the residency consists of 13 shows between February and April.
Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas! ✨ ♣️♥️♠️♦️✨ https://t.co/UxR4HoJ6Ij pic.twitter.com/k0O5cESV4r
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 19, 2022
