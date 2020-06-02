Signs Of Hope

With all of the horrific images of the violent rioting and looting that took over our city the past several days, there are moments like these that show we can get through this as a community. As a nation. There is hope.
We’ve seen @LMPD officers come and speak and hug some of the protestors here. They’re not in riot gear. #BreonaTaylor #LouisvilleProtest @WLKY pic.twitter.com/rBWr94kkam
— Shaquille Lord (@ShaqWLKY) June 1, 2020
View this post on Instagram
A hug and a prayer shared before protesting in #Louisville, KY. . 🎥 @jasonj.reynolds . Thank you for tagging us. . #wave3igers #wave3news #louisville #igerslouisville #mylouisville #kentucky #louisvilleky
A post shared by WAVE 3 News (@wave3news) on May 31, 2020 at 6:58pm PDT
Together as ONE. pic.twitter.com/pizPQgHqAP
— Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) May 31, 2020
We love this city.