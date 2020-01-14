      Weather Alert

Sia Wants Diplo To Be Her “Friend With Benefits”

Jan 14, 2020 @ 6:36am

Sia spilled some tea that she hit up her former collaborator Diplo for some casual sexy time. She told GQ, “Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship because he’s super-duper hot,” “This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship .… If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.’”

She also said Diplo is “the sweetest thing in the world” and “one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn’t know it.” She didn’t say whether or not Diplo took her up on the offer.

 

MORE HERE 

TAGS
Diplo friend with benefits GQ magazine Sia
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE