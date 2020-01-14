Sia Wants Diplo To Be Her “Friend With Benefits”
Sia spilled some tea that she hit up her former collaborator Diplo for some casual sexy time. She told GQ, “Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship because he’s super-duper hot,” “This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship .… If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.’”
She also said Diplo is “the sweetest thing in the world” and “one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn’t know it.” She didn’t say whether or not Diplo took her up on the offer.
MORE HERE