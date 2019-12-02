Sia Took The Wig Off And Covered The Bill For Many Holiday Shoppers
And she went virtually unnoticed while doing so. Sia typically shields her face with a black and white wig, but she was walking around without it at a Palm Springs TJ Maxx and Walmart covering the bill for unsuspecting shoppers.
She was telling people her name was “Ci Ci” and she wanted to pay it forward after winning the lottery. During one 15-second clip, the singer is shown hugging and talking with several shoppers while “disguised” in plainclothes.
Most on social media praised the pop star for her selflessness, and was called “the kindest person in all music industry” and an “an angel.” A few were more cynical, insinuating she may have wanted to be spotted.
