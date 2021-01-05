      Weather Alert

Sia Shares Parenting Experience After Adopting Teenagers Saying It’s “Painful And Rewarding”

Jan 5, 2021 @ 8:02am

Sia is getting real about the challenges she faces after becoming a first-time parent at 45 to two teenage sons.  She admitted in a new interview that “one’s doing better than the other,” “It’s hard. It’s been both painful and rewarding and all I can say really is that I just have to just keep reminding them that I’ll be here, I’m never going anywhere, and I love them.”

“I think it’s just scary to have someone say ‘I’ll love you forever’ when you’ve been in 28 different homes your entire life,” Sia added.

Sia is promoting her new album and first movie starring Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler called “Music”.

See the interview HERE

 

