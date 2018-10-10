SHUT UP: ‘Greatest Showman’ Re-releasing Soundtrack with P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, Panic! and MORE

I’M CURRENTLY FREAKING OUT AND CRYING HAPPY TEARS! “The Greatest Showman Reimagined” comes out on November 16th!

My family and I have hands down listened to the “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack more than any other album in 2018. Obviously we are not alone because this soundtrack “reimagined” features Panic at the Disco, Kelly Clarkson, P!nk, Kesha, Zac Brown Band, Sara Bareilles, Pentatonix, and MORE.

COME ON NOVEMBER 16th. No joke, I cried actually tears learning Kelly Clarkson is taking on “Never Enough”.

