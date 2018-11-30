Shut The Front Door, a 2-Foot-Tall Squirrel EXISTS

You thought all squirrels were small hand held guys right? Think again! A 2-foot tall squirrel was spotted in North Carolina!!!

For size reference, this guy is about 26 inches. They think he weighs a solid 3 pounds. Guys, this boy is taller than a beagle. State wildlife officials posted the pictures on Facebook of this guy and lemme tell ya. He’s a big boy!

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: This is one of the top photos of an eastern fox squirrel I have seen from Candid Critters citizen… Posted by North Carolina's Candid Critters on Friday, November 16, 2018

Not to burst the bubble of fun, but apparently it is a fox-squirrel. What the bleep is that? These guys are super super rare and are found in pine-oak forests of southeastern North Carolina. They are very occasionally spotted by people in the sandhills and coastal Plain. Live on big squirrels!!