“Shrek 5” Is Happening

Source: YouTube

There’s movement in the Shrek universe!

Shrek 5 is on the schedule for release July 1, 2026, with original cast members Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz all back voicing their roles. This will be the first new installment in 16 years. Did you catch Shrek’s cameo in the Mike Myers comedy series “The Pentaverate” on Netflix?

Donkey is also getting a spinoff film.

Even if doing the Donkey voice gives Eddie Murphy headaches!