Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix Before 2023

November 28, 2022 10:54AM EST
New year, new stuff to watch? Not these! According to Entertainment Weekly, you won’t be able to watch these movies and shows in the new year…

Leaving Dec. 1
Fast Color

Leaving Dec. 9
The Shack

Leaving Dec. 11
Manhunt: Unabomber

Leaving Dec. 14
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Merlin: Seasons 1-5
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Leaving Dec. 15
The Danish Girl

Leaving Dec. 27
Instant Hotel: Season 1

Leaving Dec. 28
Shrek the Musical

Leaving Dec. 31
1BR
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Little Princess
Blood Diamond
Blow
Blue Jasmine
Casino Royale
Chocolat
Eyes Wide Shut
I Love You, Man
Life as We Know It
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
New York Minute
Point Break
Police Academy
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Want a look at what’s coming to the platform in December? CLICK HERE!

