Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix Before 2023

New year, new stuff to watch? Not these! According to Entertainment Weekly, you won’t be able to watch these movies and shows in the new year… Leaving Dec. 1

Fast Color

Leaving Dec. 9

The Shack

Leaving Dec. 11

Manhunt: Unabomber

Leaving Dec. 14

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Merlin: Seasons 1-5

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Leaving Dec. 15

The Danish Girl

Leaving Dec. 27

Instant Hotel: Season 1

Leaving Dec. 28

Shrek the Musical

Leaving Dec. 31

1BR

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Little Princess

Blood Diamond

Blow

Blue Jasmine

Casino Royale

Chocolat

Eyes Wide Shut

I Love You, Man

Life as We Know It

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

New York Minute

Point Break

Police Academy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

