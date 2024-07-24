Should This Taylor Swift Song Be Allowed At Weddings?

Source: YouTube

Should a bride be allowed to play “Lover” at their wedding?

One friend took to Reddit to explain why the song would be “insensitive” to Taylor Swift herself. “Taylor specifically added it to her denial playlist and it would be invalidating that,” the friend of the bride-to-be wrote.

This refers to Taylor Swift’s Apple Music playlists inspired by heartbreak. The playlists fit each stage of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. “Lover” is in the “denial” playlist.

However, many people sided with the bride. “Why does it matter whatever playlist Taylor put it on years after it released?” one wrote. “This day is supposed to be about joy for your friend, and you’re throwing your own opinions in there,” another said.

