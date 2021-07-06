Shoppers Break Into “Star-Spangled Banner” At Walmart

It kind of doesn’t get more #AMERICA than this! It took just one patriot to start singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a Walmart store in Haslet, Texas to get other shoppers to join in over the Fourth of July weekend.
@raised..rightGod bless Texas and God bless the USA! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Credit: Cody Bill Schrage
♬ original sound – Texan Raised Right
The TikTok creator wished viewers a Happy Fourth of July in the video that’s been viewed more than 1.1 million times and garnered more than 177,000 likes. Viewers chimed in with sweet sentiments in the comments.
“Proof there is still hope for our great country,” one person commented. “Happy Fourth of July America and to all proud Americans!”