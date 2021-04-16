Shonda Rhimes Explain Regé-Jean Page’s Exit From ‘Bridgerton’
The Duke of Hastings will not be back for season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ as we all know by know, but Shonda Rhimes never expected the uproar the announcement caused.
According to Shonda in a recent interview, she says that she only expects that kind of uproar when she kills off a long-running character like Patrick Dempsey on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.
Shonda Rhimes revealed that she did NOT kill of Regé-Jean Page’s character at all, in fact, she is following the 8 Julia Quinn novels that ‘Bridgerton’ is based off of. Each book contains its’ own romance. Regé-Jean Page only signed on for season 1 from the beginning.