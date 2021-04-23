Listen
Shock G From Digital Underground Has Passed Away
Apr 23, 2021 @ 6:54am
Shock G, famous for Digital Underground’s hit song “The Humpty Dance” and his work with Tupac Shakur, was found dead at age 57 Thursday a hotel room in Tampa … according to his father, Edward Racker.
The cause of death is unclear but there were no signs of trauma. Shock’s father says authorities will conduct and autopsy.
Shock G was the lead singer for the pioneering hip hop group Digital Underground, and he gets into character as his alter ego, “Humpty Hump,” for the group’s famous 1989 song and dance. Shock helped introduce 2Pac to the music world … Pac was a member of Digital Underground when he appeared on the group’s 1991 song and music video, “Same Song,” for his first published work.
MORE HERE
