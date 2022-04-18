Shipping Store Owner Saves Woman From Getting Scammed Out Of $8000

The daughter of a woman who was being scammed wrote to her local news station in Idaho to commend the man who stopped her mom from mailing $8000. Apparently, the mom at first thought she won a prize, but then over the course of 6 hours on the phone with a scammer, he somehow convinced her she had to overnight him $8000 cash.
In her panic, she went to the bank, withdrew the money and then went to Ship Pro store where the owner, Dane Croft, noticed she was frazzled and upset. So he cleared out the store and gently asked her a few questions …while she was still on the phone….He gently calmed her down, told her that she was being scammed, said she was being asked to do was not real and someone was trying to extort money from her. The person who had her on the phone was actively listening to the conversation the entire time and quickly hung up after hearing Croft talk to the woman. He called back and Croft told him he would report him to FedEx fraud and to get another line of work!
