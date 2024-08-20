99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Shiloh Jolie Legally Drops Pitt From Her Last Name

August 20, 2024 9:17AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is now legally known as Shiloh Jolie.  Her sisters Zahara and Vivienne have also recently stopped using Pitt’s name.

After nearly a decade together, Pitt and Jolie have been at odds since Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016. Although they were declared legally single in April 2019, they have yet to settle their divorce, including a permanent custody arrangement for their minor children.

 

MORE HERE

More about:
aNGELINA JOLIE
BRAD PITT
Name change
Shiloh Jolie

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Coach Breaks Three-Pointer Guinness World Record
2

Teen Babysitter Saves Neighbors From House Fire
3

High School Sweethearts Find Their Way Back To Each After 63 Years Apart
4

JCPS Parents Say The First Day Was Smoother Than Last Year
5

The "Poltergeist" House Is For Sale

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE