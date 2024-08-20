Shiloh Jolie Legally Drops Pitt From Her Last Name

Source: YouTube

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is now legally known as Shiloh Jolie. Her sisters Zahara and Vivienne have also recently stopped using Pitt’s name.

After nearly a decade together, Pitt and Jolie have been at odds since Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016. Although they were declared legally single in April 2019, they have yet to settle their divorce, including a permanent custody arrangement for their minor children.

MORE HERE